Watch Live: Owensboro celebrates Independence Day with Friday fireworks

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m. Friday night.
The City of Owensboro is holding a “Healthy at Home” Fireworks display simultaneously at several locations.
The location are Jack C. Fisher Park, Centre Court, Owensboro Sportscenter/Moreland Park, Southern Little League, the former Owensboro Health hospital, the former GE plant, and the Ohio River in downtown Owensboro. Owensboro Country Club will also synchronize its display to coincide with the other shows.
Spectators can tune in to 92.5 FM WBKR to listen to the soundtrack to which the fireworks have been choreographed.
The 10-12 minute fireworks show will be shorter in duration than the normal riverfront show in order to accommodate the multiple locations throughout the City.
For the safety of the public and the pyrotechnic professionals, the secure fireworks launch sites will not be open to the public.
The parking areas, walking trails, and green space inside each park area will be closed during the fireworks show.
