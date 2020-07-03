Tri-State school start dates

(WFIE) - Tri-State schools are announcing start dates and plans for the 2020-2021 school year.
We’ve started a list, and will add more as more schools announce decisions.
We encourage school district administrators to share their decisions with us by emailing newsdesk@14news.com.
INDIANA
EVSC - August 5 - More details here
North Gibson - August 7 - More details here
South Gibson - August 13 - School year calendar here
KENTUCKY
Hopkins County - August 26 - More details here
Ohio County - August 26 - More details here
Hancock County - August 26 - More details here
