Tri-State school start dates

Tri-State school start dates
(Source: WAFB)
By Jill Lyman | July 3, 2020 at 8:02 AM CDT - Updated July 3 at 8:30 AM

(WFIE) - Tri-State schools are announcing start dates and plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

We’ve started a list, and will add more as more schools announce decisions.

We encourage school district administrators to share their decisions with us by emailing newsdesk@14news.com.

INDIANA

EVSC - August 5 - More details here

North Gibson - August 7 - More details here

South Gibson - August 13 - School year calendar here

KENTUCKY

Hopkins County - August 26 - More details here

Ohio County - August 26 - More details here

Hancock County - August 26 - More details here

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.