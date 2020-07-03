Southeast Side Neighborhood Association holds 1st meeting in months

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Southeast Side Neighborhood Association held its first meeting since March on Thursday.
One of the meeting’s main topics of discussion was an uptick in thefts from vehicles and backyards.
Association President Tom Littlepage stressed at what neighbors need to do.
“Make sure you don’t leave anything out that you don’t want taken out of your yard, and please lock your vehicle - so many thefts from unlocked vehicles,” Littlepage said.
Littlepage also wanted everyone to be on the lookout for an older, tan sedan. He says two men had struck a young boy living in the neighborhood, knocking him off his bike with a water balloon.
The incident has been turned over to police.
