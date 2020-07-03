RV sales skyrocket during pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - RV sales are currently through the roof as Tri-State families spend a lot of time outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
”It’s a better option for folks than going to a hotel, a cruise ship, or getting on an airplane,” sales manager Chad Bruce said. “They don’t know what to expect. In a camper, they know what they’re getting.”
The American RV Center in Evansville usually has more than 200 RVs in the lot, but the store says they might have 40 right now.
Store officials have recorded a nearly 90% increase in sales. Within an hour of the 14 News team being in the store, they sold another one.
”A lot of folks being cooped up with them for a month or two have actually learned that they love their family and want to spend some time with them,” Bruce said.
The Fetters family are one of many who will be sleeping outdoors in their new camper for Independence Day weekend - looking for fresh air and a little distance from what’s happening in the world.
”We get away from everything that has to do with COVID by coming out and camping,” Sherry Fetters said. “We can keep social distancing. We don’t have to worry about that, and quite frankly, we don’t have to listen to COVID this, COVID that.”
The Fetters may be starting a new tradition with their new camper, but for the Tekoppel family, camping is already a family tradition.
”This is something I used to do when I was little - my mom and dad would bring us camping and I just wanted to carry it on with my kids.” Jason Tekoppel said.
So if a night outdoors is what you need, you might want to move quickly.
”If you’re thinking about camping and wanting to get into it this season to do it now because the demand is way higher than the supply,” Bruce said. “And by fall they may not have an opportunity to get a camper.”
