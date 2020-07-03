Red Cardinal Inn evictions pushed back

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The eviction deadline for the residents of a condemned hotel has been pushed back.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton says the Red Cardinal Inn main hotel building and swimming pool are condemned.
The apartments behind the swimming pool and hotel are not.
He says for those who live in the main hotel building, the eviction deadline is now July 31.
He says the condemnation notice is typically a 14 day notice, but the building inspector has the power to extend it.
