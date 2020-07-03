Pandemic negatively impacting local restaurant’s catering sales over 4th of July weekend

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A restaurant like Hawg N Sauce is used to seeing more catering orders during Independence Day weekend.
Owner Jeff Schelhorn states that many people like to order food from his restaurant to take back to their holiday cookouts. However, he says the COVID-19 pandemic has cut those orders short this year.
Schelhorn tells 14 News his restaurant’s catering orders are down nearly 50% compared to Fourth of July weekend last year. He thinks it could be because people are having smaller gatherings than usual, and just simply don’t need as much food as they normally would.
As for the rest of the weekend, Schelhorn still anticipates receiving more catering orders, but is unsure how busy the dining room might be.
“I think there’s a lot of pick ups on catering that will be busy,” Schelhorn said. “But I think we’ll be busy Friday, and we’ll probably be busy Friday night. Tomorrow, since it’s the fourth, that’s when everybody is having their get-togethers, but since there is no events, we may be busy.”
