Owensboro Convention Center holding ‘Live on the Lawn’ events throughout July

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The city held a special events committee meeting on Thursday.
Officials spoke about the events in Owensboro that are cancelled this year, as well as those that are still scheduled to happen.
One of the new events on the calendar will take place on Fridays.
The Owensboro Convention Center will be opening up its front lawn every Friday throughout July for an event called “Live on the Lawn” from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
During that time, the community can listen to a live performer while practicing social distancing,
Groups can register for their own 10-by-10 foot space on the lawn. Each spot will be outlined in paint and sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
Those interested can buy their spot and food online.
Just in case it starts raining, the convention center has got people covered.
“We will move it indoors to the exhibit hall, which is 45,000 square feet of space, so obviously is it much less than your 50% capacity,” Owensboro Convention Center general manager Laura Alexander said. “I believe it’s even less than your 30% capacity, so you’ll still have plenty of room to space out and not have to be mixed with other groups.”
The first “Live on the Lawn” event is scheduled for Friday, July 10.
