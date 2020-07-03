Mostly sunny and hot through Independence Day weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Typical, hot and humid summertime weather continues through Independence Day weekend.
Tonight will be mostly clear and calm. Temperatures will fall back through the 80s this evening, bottoming out in the upper 60s to low 70s by Saturday morning.
Independence Day will be mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s, but the humidity will likely make it feel like the mid 90s. A stray shower may pop-up at some point during the afternoon, but we will most likely stay dry.
Saturday night will be mostly clear and calm. Temperatures will be falling back through the 80s around firework time, bottoming out in the low 70s by Sunday morning.
Sunday will also be mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. High temperatures will be in the low 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon, but most of us will stay dry.
We will see a few more clouds and a slightly better chance of rain Monday through Wednesday, but it looks like it will still be mainly isolated pop-up showers and storms each afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s each day with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
