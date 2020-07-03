Man shot overnight in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting just east of Highway 41.
Evansville Police were called to the 1200 block of Lodge Avenue just before 2 a.m. Friday.
Officials say they were responding to a shots fired call.
A few minutes later, officers say they got a call about a man with a gunshot wound on East Franklin Street.
He was taken to hospital, but there’s no word on yet on how badly he’s hurt.
Police say they believe the two cases are related.
They are questioning people who were on the scene, but no arrests have been made.
