Man shot in chest in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating a shooting.
It happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of W. 7th Street.
Police say they found a 20-year-old man on the porch with a gunshot wound to the chest.
They say he was taken to the hospital with potentially life threatening injuries.
Detectives are continuing to investigate, and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
