Man accused of threatening to burn government buildings in Posey Co.

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A man in Posey County has been arrested after authorities say he threatened to burn down local government buildings.
According to the Posey County Prosecutor’s Office, 28-year-old Nickolas Stewart posted threatening videos on his personal Facebook page.
Records show that Stewart posted numerous videos where he threatened to burn down the Posey County Superior Courthouse, the Posey County Circuit Courthouse, the U.S. Post Office and the Posey County Jail.
Stewart was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with a felony count of intimidation. He faces a potential sentence of up to 2 ½ years in prison
Stewart is currently lodged in the Posey County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday at 9 a.m.
