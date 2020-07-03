Logan’s Promise offering free rides over holiday weekend

INDIANA (WFIE) - A local organization aimed at putting an end to drinking and driving is once again offering free and sober rides this holiday weekend.
It’s now been five years since the death of Logan Brown. The Reitz High School student was killed by a wrong-way drunk driver in 2015. The organization in his honor, Logan’s Promise, is offering free rides over the July 4th weekend, in partnership with the ride sharing service, Lyft.
From 8:00pm to 3:00am on both Friday and Saturday nights, residents of Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey and Gibson counties can get a free, sober ride home.
All riders have to do is use the code “loganspromise4″ on the Lyft app, and Logan’s Promise will cover rides up to $25. Organizers note this service is only for rides home at the end of the night, and not to be used as a ride between locations.
Riders are required to wear masks, in accordance with Lyft policies.
Organizers with Logan’s Promise tell 14 News they have had to cancel many fundraising events this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn more about the mission behind the organization or to donate, visit their Facebook page.
