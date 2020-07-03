How to keep pets safe during firework celebrations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Setting off fireworks are one of the many ways that people like to celebrate the Fourth of July, but dog experts say animal owners should think of their pets this weekend.
The sudden loud bang that comes with the beautiful image of a firework can be a lot for your pet to handle.
Mark Jewell, owner of Daisy’s Pet Playground, spends most of his days around dogs, and he has some holiday weekend tips for pet owners.
The first is keeping your dog occupied and having background noise on if possible.
Jewell also recommends keeping your dog in a common area of the home, as well as having blankets, pillows and your lap ready just in case if your pet needs comfort.
The last tip may be one of the easiest. Jewell says to make sure to take your dog outside to use the bathroom and play before it gets dark.
“Try to not let them out,” Jewell said. “When the neighbor’s party is really going, try to keep them in and keep them occupied, then hopefully your neighbors are not out there too late, and you can get out again before you go to bed.”
Jewell says if your dog begins to get anxious, talk to them softly and use treats or toys.
Whatever works best for your fury friend, the key is to regain their attention.
