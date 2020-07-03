Evansville board approves bids to repair sinkhole on Frisse Avenue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A road on Evansville’s south side is one step closer to being repaired.
The Evansville Board of Public Works approved a declaration of emergency repairs to a large sinkhole on Frisse Avenue near Burdette Avenue.
Officials say leaks in a 96-inch storm pipe have caused the pavement to collapse.
The project will require the installation of 23 internal joint seals into the pipe that runs down the middle of Frisse Avenue.
The board approved bids for the project on Thursday.
The pipe was installed in the 1960s and city engineers say it has caused a lot of issues in recent years.
“Hopefully we’re going to get the joints sealed, and we’ll get with the other bidders on the pavement repairs so we can get stuff taken care of,” City of Evansville Assistant Engineer Chris Weil said. “The neighbors have been dealing with this situation for a couple of months while we pull things together and come up with the most cost effective repair.”
Repairs on the sinkhole should begin soon.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.