Drier Air; Isolated P.M. Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Drier air is moving into the area which should lead to less fog. The drier air coupled with light winds should prohibit showers and storms. Sunny this morning with scattered cumulus clouds this afternoon as high temps reach 90-degrees.
A bright and dry weather pattern will set-up Independence Day(Saturday) with temps in the lower 90′s. The heat index will trade just above temps in the mid-90′s which isn’t too high for July.
Sunday, mostly sunny as high temps climb into the lower 90′s. There is a 15% chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Due to light winds, storms should fizzle within 10 to 15 minutes.
