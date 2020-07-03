Double murder suspect pleads not guilty

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The woman accused in last weekend’s shooting on East Chandler Avenue pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.
According to the Evansville Police Department, 24-year-old Siddigga Allen admitted to shooting 53-year-old Bobbie Rice and 23-year-old Whitney Allen over the weekend.
Court records show that Allen was in court and entered a not guilty plea on Thursday.
Police responded to the home on Saturday around 8:30 a.m. Officers say they found Rice on the ground with a bullet wound.
Police say they later found Allen’s body inside the home. She also had been shot.
According to court documents, the suspect told police she was mad at the two victims and believed they had stolen her checks.
Allen is currently being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.
