City of Owensboro set to reopen all 3 spray parks on Fri.
By Keaton Eberly | July 3, 2020 at 1:07 AM CDT - Updated July 3 at 1:07 AM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department says all three city spray parks will reopen Friday at 9 a.m.

These spray parks located at Smothers Park, Legion Park and Kendall Perkins Park will have a maximum capacity of 50 people and follow strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Guests are asked to maintain six-feet social distancing and avoid touching their eyes, nose, mouth, as well as the spray equipment.

Anyone supervising play at the spray park is asked to wear a face mask.

The spray parks at Yellow Creek Park and Panther Creek Park in Daviess County reopened on Thursday.

