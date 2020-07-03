City of Owensboro set to reopen all 3 spray parks on Fri.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department says all three city spray parks will reopen Friday at 9 a.m.
These spray parks located at Smothers Park, Legion Park and Kendall Perkins Park will have a maximum capacity of 50 people and follow strict COVID-19 guidelines.
Guests are asked to maintain six-feet social distancing and avoid touching their eyes, nose, mouth, as well as the spray equipment.
Anyone supervising play at the spray park is asked to wear a face mask.
The spray parks at Yellow Creek Park and Panther Creek Park in Daviess County reopened on Thursday.
