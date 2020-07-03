Celebrate Freedom blood drive happening Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Celebrate life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness while helping to save lives this summer.
Donate blood with the American Red Cross and 14 News at the Celebrate Freedom Blood Drive, Monday, July 6 from 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the American Red Cross Southwestern Indiana Chapter in Evansville.
All presenting donors will receive a Red Cross T-Shirt, hamburgers and hotdogs, while supplies last.
Make your appointment online.
Your donation will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, and your results will be available to you 7-10 days after donation.
To date, the annual Celebrate Freedom Drive has collected 1,799 pints of lifesaving blood.
Many blood drives continue to be canceled as many businesses and community organizations remain closed.
During the summer, especially around holidays like Independence Day, donations often don’t keep pace with patient needs.
The following safety protocols will be in place.
o Checking temperatures of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy.
o Providing hand sanitizer for use before entering the drives, as well as throughout the donation process.
o Following social distancing between donors including entry, donation and refreshment areas.
o Ensuring face masks or coverings are worn by both staff and donors.
o Routinely disinfecting surfaces, equipment and donor-touched areas.
o Wearing gloves, and changing gloves often.
o Using sterile collection sets and an aseptic scrub for every donation.
