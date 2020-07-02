YMCA temporarily closing part of downtown location after COVID-19 exposure

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana reporting a section of its downtown location is temporarily closed after COVID-19 exposure.
YMCA officials say an individual at their Ascension St. Vincent branch tested positive for COVID-19 after contact exposure offsite.
The YMCA says they have personally contacted people who came in contact with the individual through contact tracing.
They say they’re temporarily closing areas of the building for cleaning and disinfecting.
