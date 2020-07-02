Vanderburgh Co. Council approves $50k transfer for additional COVID-19 testing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Council has voted to use $50,000 to set up new testing sites throughout the county.
The vote came after a request from the Vanderburgh County Health Department, which said residents need more available testing.
These local COVID-19 testing sites could be estabished as early as next week.
The new testing locations will join in addition to the new OptumServe testing site at the C.K. Newsome Community Center, which opened in downtown Evansville on Monday.
