State coronavirus map shows 27 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Heath’s coronavirus map has been updated.
It now shows 46,387 total confirmed positive cases and 2,469 deaths.
That’s up from Wednesday’s 45,952 total confirmed positive cases and 2,456 deaths.
Locally, the map shows 27 new cases in Vanderburgh County, six new cases in Warrick, two new cases in both Gibson and Spencer counties, and one new case in each Posey, Perry and Dubois counties.
Evansville Deputy Mayor Steve Schaeffer says a new, free COVID-19 testing site will be opening at the CK Newsome Center beginning on Monday.
The testing site will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
You can click here to register.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 457 cases, 6 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 261 cases, 6 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 207 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 123 cases, 9 deaths
- Posey Co. - 36 cases
- Gibson Co. - 46 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 33 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 8 cases
During Governor Holcomb’s Wednesday briefing, he announced that instead of moving forward to stage 5, the state will move to stage 4.5 from July 4-17.
Through at least July 17, the following restrictions will continue:
- Social gatherings following the CDC’s social distancing guidelines will be limited to up to 250 people. This limit applies to wedding receptions, parties, and other events where people are in close physical contact for extended periods of time, particularly indoors.
- Dining room food service may continue operations at up to 75 percent capacity as long as social distancing is observed. Bar seating in restaurants may continue operations at 50 percent capacity. Bars and nightclubs may continue operations open at 50 percent capacity as long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines.
- Cultural, entertainment and tourism sites may continue operations open at 50 percent capacity.
- Movie theaters, bowling alleys and similar facilities may continue operations open at 50 percent capacity.
- Amusement parks, water parks and similar facilities may continue operations open at 50 percent capacity. Reservations are encouraged to limit the number of customers at any one time.
- Raceways may continue operations open at 50 percent grandstand capacity.
Beginning July 4, fairs, festivals and other similar outdoor events may open. Pari-mutuel horse racing and county and state fair racing may begin with 50 percent spectator capacity. Youth overnight camps may open.
K-12 school operations may begin the 2020-21 academic year on July 1. Extra-curricular, co-curricular activities may resume July 6.
Outdoor visitation is required at assisted living facilities and nursing homes beginning July 4 and indoor visitation may begin. Hospital visitations with precautions are encouraged.
Hoosiers 65 and over and those with high-risk health conditions – who are the most vulnerable to the coronavirus – should adhere to social distancing guidelines and remain cautious. Face coverings in public places are highly recommended.
Gov. Holcomb and Indiana State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, also announced Wednesday a statewide initiative to encourage Hoosiers to wear masks to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The #MaskUpHoosiers initiative is launching with videos and photos of state government leaders, celebrities, and Hoosiers from all walks of life sharing their heartfelt reasons for wearing a mask in public.
