Splashin’ Safari set to open this weekend

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World is planning to open Spashlin’ Safari for the first time this season on Saturday, which includes the launch of the Cheetah Chase Water Coaster.
The coaster is the world’s first launched water coaster. The new ride is a dual racing water coaster and the first of its kind.
The park broke ground on the water coaster just last August.
This will be Holiday World’s third water coaster. It will feature two ProSlide rocketBLAST®-powered racing slides, totaling more than 1700 feet of track with over 1,000 water nozzles.
Riders will be launched onto the ride with a water-powered flat launch. The powerful launch produces over 8,000 gallons per minute.
The best part is you can ride the water coaster with friends and family and race against them toward the finish line.
So if you plan on bringing the kids out here this weekend, there will be some limitations.
You have to be at least 42 inches tall to ride with a supervising companion or 48 inches tall to ride alone.
Tickets can be purchased on the Holiday World website. Your daily pass park ticket will be able to get you onto the Cheetah Chase.
Safety is at the top of the list at Holiday World Due to COVID-19, and have an online reservation system. This secures a spot in line on your favorite rides so that everyone can socially distance.
In order to enjoy what Holiday World has to offer, you’ll have to buy your ticket online before you visit.
