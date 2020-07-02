Senior Send-Off: Madisonville Boys Tennis Team

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The 14 Sports Senior Send-Off segment is a chance to give recognition to Tri-State seniors that saw their high school athletic and academic careers cut short due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Madisonville-North Hopkins Boys Tennis Team comprised of six seniors: Tanner Ray, Seth Daniel, Cameron Walker, Jack Dodds, Karson Teel and Simen Lind.
The Maroons are the final seniors to be honored. Overall, 126 seniors were recognized in the segment.
