Prime Time Pub and Grill Newburgh temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A restaurant in Warrick County is temporarily closed for cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a social media post on Prime Time Pub and Grill’s Facebook page, the team member last worked a shift at the restaurant on Sunday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Owner David Parker says the restaurant will be closed Wednesday and Thursday while a cleaning company fogs the restaurant with “anti-Covid spray.”
“We take being a responsible part of the community with great pride and will do what it takes to provide the safest environment possible for our team and guests,” Parker wrote in the social media post.
