Owensboro organization holds annual luncheon to honor law enforcement

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An organization in Daviess County is praising local law enforcement.
The Owensboro Optimist Club hosted its annual “Respect for Law” luncheon on Wednesday afternoon.
The luncheon honors one officer from the Kentucky State Police, Owensboro Police Department and the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
The award is dedicated to officers who have gone out of their way to help children in the Daviess County area.
The Optimist Club says it’s important to honor members of law enforcement who perform great deeds for their community.
“It’s unbelievable how many different ways they touch people every day,” Brian Hedges, president of the Owensboro Optimist Club said. “How much they can reach out and they can make a difference in one child’s life, and they think that they’ve touched just one. There’s 14 other children sitting right there next to them who has witnessed this, and now has a positive outlook.”
Deputy Paul Mattingly from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Jonathan Whittaker from KSP, and Officer John Bell II from the Owensboro Police Department were all honored during Wednesday’s event.
