OPD: Owensboro man arrested, charged with murder in connection to Hanning Ln. shooting

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An arrest has been made in a fatal Owensboro shooting.
The Owensboro Police Department says that 31-year-old Christopher Clements of Owensboro has been arrested and charged with the murder of 49-year-old Dustin Walker.
Owensboro police responded to Hanning Lane for a reported shooting on Sunday night. They say they found Walker inside a home with a gunshot to his abdomen.
Police say he was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
