OPD: Owensboro man arrested, charged with murder in connection to Hanning Ln. shooting
July 2, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT - Updated July 2 at 1:05 PM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An arrest has been made in a fatal Owensboro shooting.

The Owensboro Police Department says that 31-year-old Christopher Clements of Owensboro has been arrested and charged with the murder of 49-year-old Dustin Walker.

Owensboro police responded to Hanning Lane for a reported shooting on Sunday night. They say they found Walker inside a home with a gunshot to his abdomen.

Police say he was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

