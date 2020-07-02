OCTC student tests positive for COVID-19

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A student at Owensboro Community and Technical College has tested positive for COVID-19, according to college officials.
Officials say they were given this information by a health official with the Perry County Health Department in Indiana.
College administrators say they immediately canceled labs that were scheduled in the building where the student was in class.
Officials say the building will remain closed for 24 hours and will be sanitized before labs resume.
