Mostly sunny, hot and humid Independence Day weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few isolated showers are possible this evening, but most of us will stay dry. Any rain we do see should taper off by around 8 or 9PM as we lose the energy from the sun. Temperatures will fall back through the 80s this evening then through the 70s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 60s to near 70° by Friday morning.
An Air Quality Alert has also been issued for today and Friday. A combination of high temperatures, light winds and other factors may result in high levels of ozone emissions. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors, especially during the afternoon.
Friday and Independence Day will both be mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. A stray, pop-up shower cannot be completely ruled out in the afternoon and evening hours, but we will most likely stay dry both days.
We will see a few more clouds and a slightly better chance for rain as we head into next week, but our rain chances will still be rather isolated, so most of the next seven days will be mainly dry. High temperatures will remain in the low 90s through the middle of next week but will feel like the mid to upper 90s due to the humidity.
