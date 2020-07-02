Local small businesses receive COVID-19 relief grants

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Numerous local small businesses will soon get financial aid to help reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Vanderburgh County Board of Public Works approved grant funds for local businesses.
This came from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through a Community Development Block Grant agreement with Evansville’s Department of Metropolitan Development.
The grant is designed for COVID-19 relief.
Amy’s on Franklin, Lamasco Bar and Grill, Gayla Cake and DiLegge’s Restaurant all received grant money. Those amounts vary between $17,000 to $30,000 per business.
A representative from DMD says this grant will help these businesses reopen in a safe manor.
“It’s important to keep our businesses open and the jobs that they provide,” Jane Reel from the Department of Metropolitan Department. “This is actually specific to some of our lower income neighborhoods as well. They are provided in the neighborhood revitalization strategy areas of the city.”
DMD says the grant will also prepare these businesses to reopen with disinfectant supplies and plexiglass barriers.
