Law enforcement speaks out on Sen. Mike Braun’s qualified immunity bill proposal

”A handful of officers throughout the United States have done illegal things and they should be held accountable,” Latham said. “And I promise you there’s not a police officer across this state or across this nation that wouldn’t agree with that. They should be held accountable, but it’s absurd to not only take away police agencies, but then if you maintain them, take away their protection in doing what they’re supposed to be doing. So I do question - where are we at in this nation and what are we thinking?”