Heritage Federal Credit Union, Elberfeld State Bank announce strategic acquisition

“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with The Elberfeld State Bank to further help our communities grow and flourish,” David Milligan, Chief Executive Officer of Heritage, said. “We are truly honored that the Board of Directors and executive officers of the Bank would recommend our institution and our proposed combination to their shareholders. Serving the Bank’s customers, employees, and communities are of the highest importance to us. Heritage’s strong consumer loan and mortgage loan business will nicely complement the extensive commercial loan business that the Bank has been so successful in building over the years. We look forward to joining forces with Curtis Ritterling and the rest of the Bank’s team to make the people and communities we serve even more successful.”