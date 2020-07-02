Henderson Co. announces requirements for student-athletes to return to practice

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County High School announced on Thursday the list of requirements that student-athletes need to fulfill in order to safely return to practices and activities for the upcoming fall sports season.
This list includes the following requirements:
- Proof of negative COVID test within seven days of beginning practice.
- Signed Acknowledgement of Risk and Waiver - click here.
- Current physical on file.
COVID-19 tests can be taken at any site, but in cooperation with the Green River District Health Department, the school will be offering drive-thru testing on campus for student-athletes from July 7 through July 9.
These tests will be offered at the High School Football Stadium Parking Lot, and students are to enter from the front of the school and exit onto Garden Mile Road.
The testing schedule is as followed:
July 7
- Football - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Boys Soccer - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
July 8
- Band - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Volleyball - 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
- Cross Country - 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.
July 9
- Golf - 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Dance - 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Cheer - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Girls Soccer - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Athletes must also fill out a pre-registration form and if the athlete is under 18-years-old, a parent consent form.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.