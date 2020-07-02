EWSU moratorium for shutoffs extended through Aug. 12

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility wants to remind Hoosiers the moratorium for shut offs has been extended through August 14.
This extension was made by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. Although the moratorium could be extended again in the future, EWSU says it will resume normal shut off protocol on August 15.
For more information, visit EWSU’s official website and click “Payment Arrangement” under General Requests, or call EWSU Customer Service at 812-436-7846.
