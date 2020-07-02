EVSC graduation ceremonies canceled due to COVID-19

We sincerely regret to inform our 2020 graduates and their families that we must cancel commencement ceremonies this year. We did everything possible to organize in-person events to honor our seniors. However, with the recent increase in numbers of individuals testing positive for COVID-19, Governor Eric Holcomb announced yesterday that the next phase of Indiana’s reopening plan has been delayed. Based on this announcement, and after consulting with our local health department, it was determined we cannot proceed with gatherings of over 250 people. Even if spectators are eliminated, four of our high schools have graduating classes over this number. Again, we are sorry that our seniors will not be able to formally gather to celebrate this important milestone. The EVSC is proud of what our students have accomplished, and we join you in wishing them a future filled with great success.