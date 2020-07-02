EPD: Man arrested after gun fires during fight, hitting victim in neck

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested after officers say he fired a gun during a fight where the bullet struck the victim in the neck.
According to police records, officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 400 block of Garfield Avenue early Wednesday morning where they found a victim had been shot after in a fight.
Police say the suspect had left the scene before officers arrived.
The arrest affidavit says the suspect and the victim had got into a verbal argument that led to a physical fight.
Officers say the resident of the apartment was able to break up the fight, but when the suspect was trying to leave, the two got into another argument.
That’s when the affidavit states the suspect pulled out a gun and hit the victim in the face with it. Officers say the gun that the suspect was holding discharged and hit the victim in the side of his neck.
The suspect fled the scene, and the victim was taken to the hospital.
Officers were able to find the suspect, 22-year-old Demetrious Bell, in a home in 300 block of E. Columbia Street.
They say Bell confessed to the incident, and officers found a handgun in the home.
Bell is in the Vanderburgh County Jail facing criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
