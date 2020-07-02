Downtown Dino Trail receives $40K grant from Evansville Rotary Club

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A proposed trail in Evansville is getting a $40,000 grant from the Rotary Club.
The Rotary Club of Evansville announced the winner Thursday of their annual Santa Run Grant.
Millie’s Downtown Dino Trail, a project started by cMoe, the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana, and the Downtown Economic Improvement District, was awarded the grant.
The trail will feature several interactive art pieces, starting at Mickey’s Kingdom with Millie the Dinosaur.
The trail will highlight the different areas of downtown Evansville and will end at cMoe.
Representatives say they hope to have the project completed by the end of 2021.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.