DCSO seeking public’s help with robbery case involving over $80,000 worth of items

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is looking for several $100 bills from the early 1900s after they were stolen back in April.
Officials say they have been working on this case for quite some time and they’re looking for the community’s help.
Detective Brad Youngman says the case revolves around an elderly woman, who was robbed of nearly $84,000 worth of items after two men pretended to work for a roofing company.
While one man gave her an estimate outside the home, deputies say the other suspect went inside to steal jewelry and multiple $100 bills from the early 1900s.
Detectives are now asking for the public’s help and wondering if anyone has seen these $100 bills.
“They will definitely be different than the modern $100 bills that have the large print, the big picture, the multiple colors,” Detective Youngman said. “The older money is mainly green and white, everything’s a little bit smaller.”
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone has any information to reach out to them directly at 270-240-2942 or call Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.