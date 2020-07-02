Brittlebank Pool prepping to reopen on Fri.

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Brittlebank Swimming Pool is prepping for a reopening on Friday.
After finding out a member of the pool staff tested positive for COVID-19 on June 24, the pool has been working with the Posey County Health Department.
The health department says all potential close contacts of the person who was diagnosed have tested negative.
Due to the pool’s enforced downtime, officials say there is no risk within the facility.
Brittlebank Pool will be cleaned and sanitized Thursday before opening on Friday at 11 a.m.
