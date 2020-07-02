Authorities looking for suspects accused of stealing thousands from home

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Detectives with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are looking for possible suspects who they say stole several thousand dollars while claiming to be a roofer.
Authorities say unidentified suspects burglarized a home in the 4300 block of Highway 142 in Philpot, Kentucky on April 30.
According to the victim, one of the suspects knocked on their door claiming that her roof needed repairs, and while they were outside, a second suspect allegedly entered the home and stole several thousand dollars as well as coins and jewelry.
Detectives say that most of the money taken was several older $100 bills from the 1940s, 1950s,1960s, 1970s and 1980s.
Detectives believe it is possible that in the past several weeks that someone may have noticed the bills being either in possession of someone that typically doesn’t have large amounts of money, or noticed bills that don’t resemble the current $100 bill being spent at a store or deposited in a bank.
The suspect that claimed to be a roofer is described as an averaged height male with rotten and missing teeth.
If you have any information regarding this, call 270-240-2942 to speak with Detective Brad Youngman, or call Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484. They say Crimestoppers may pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the prosecution of suspects in this case.
