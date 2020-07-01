Press briefing set to announce Vanderburgh Co. as high-intensity drug trafficking area

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Today, Vanderburgh County will get the dubious distinction of being declared a high-intensity drug trafficking area.
Federal and state officials will join local law enforcement for a news conference Wednesday morning.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding and Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin are set to speak as well.
We plan on streaming the press conference, and you’ll be able to watch it live here.
The press conference is set for 9 a.m. at the US District Court building downtown.
