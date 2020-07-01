Posey County has a COVID-19 antibody testing site

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - There is now a site in Posey County where people can get COVID-19 antibody testing done.
It’s the only place in the county offering the testing right now, and the rural community is taking advantage of it.
Dr. James Rice has been practicing in Posey County for over a decade, and he says he is thankful he can help his community.
Especially a rural community like Posey County as he can now offer them COVID-19 antibody testing.
The test involves a quick blood draw and is sent to a lab.
Patients will then know their results within a few days and know if they’ve had COVID-19 in the past.
“It seems to be a service that people really want,” Dr. Rice explained said. “It gives them information. ‘Have I been exposed?' ‘Was I infected?' ‘Do I have the convalescent antibody?' ‘What’s my risk if I test negative?' ‘How good do I feel if I test positive, yet, I really wasn’t sick.' So it really gives them extra information to make the appropriate decisions.”
Dr. Rice said the cost of the antibody test should be covered under COVID-19 legislation so there is no cost to someone getting the test.
To get a test all you have to do is call the office to make an appointment. That number is (812) 838-3730.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.