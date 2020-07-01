Popular brew ‘Black is Beautiful’ being sold in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More than 900 breweries are joining together across the country to fight racial injustice, and they’re doing this by selling a new brew.
On Tuesday, Myriad Brewing Company started selling the “Black is Beautiful” brew on tap, and 100% of the proceeds are going to help out the Black Chamber of Commerce.
The Connect Program is a new initiative the Chamber is doing to help educate and mentor black entrepreneurs through a six-week “Business 101” course.
The “Black is Beautiful” brew can be found in all 50 states throughout the U.S. and in more than 10 different countries.
The beer was designed to be a moderately high alcohol by volume stout to showcase the different shades of black, and each brewery is asked to add their own twist to the recipe.
Haynie’s Corner Brewing Company is also selling the beer starting later in July.
The company is also selling it to businesses who have agreed to purchase the beer per pint. This means meaning the company won’t be making a profit from having it at their restaurants, only giving to the cause.
“To start the conversation, to even be able to say that we know that there is a racial disparity in the craft beer community, I think is important, and I am happy to be a voice in that,” Samantha Buente, owner of Haynie’s Corner Brewing said.
