Petition started to delay EVSC planned start date

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A petition has been started online that aims to push back EVSC schools planned start date.
The EVSC had recently announced that they plan to reopen schools on August 5.
However, the petition is urging them to push back the start date, saying they shouldn’t start so early with the rising coronavirus cases.
The EVSC is looking at different learning options for the upcoming school year, including traditional in-person learning as well as remote learning and an online virtual academy.
