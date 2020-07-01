OZ Tyler Distillery reopens to the public

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A popular tourist attraction will be reopening Wednesday in Owensboro.
OZ Tyler Distillery plans to reopen its doors to the public.
The bourbon hot spot says they’re making changes to accommodate for social distancing.
They plan to offer smaller groups of people on tours, which they say will allow for a more personal experience.
Those tours happen Fridays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and on Saturdays at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
To book a reservation for a tour, you can head to OZ Tyler’s website.
