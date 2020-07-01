Owensboro woman stops for ‘Taps’ every night

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Every night at 6, you’ll hear “Taps” echoing across Owensboro’s riverfront, and VFW Post 696 doesn’t skip a day to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Much like Kelly O’Connor doesn’t miss many days to stand nearby with her hand on her heart.
For two years, she’s been walking her dogs and stopping by the memorial for those 24 notes.
“I think it is very inspirational that they do this. That they provide this service to our community to remind everyone what our freedom cost,” O’Connor said. “That way if people are walking by, and they see an old lady with two dogs on the sidewalk, they know anyone can participate.”
That’s why she stands on the sidewalks, to teach others that they too can stop there at 6 every night.
hear from the veterans there at the VFW and what they think about Kelly's gesture.
