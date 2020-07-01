Owensboro moving a fireworks display away from humane society

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro is relocating one of its “Healthy at Home” Fireworks display locations due to its proximity to The Owensboro Humane Society.
The City previously announced its plan to restructure its annual All-American Fourth of July event due to COVID-19 restrictions by launching fireworks simultaneously in numerous locations within the city limits on Friday, July 3.
One of the original locations was Thompson-Berry Park; however, the City has made the decision to move the fireworks site from Thompson-Berry Park to Jack C. Fisher Park.
“In an effort to bring a celebration to as many people in our community as possible, we originally chose Thompson-Berry Park because it is right in the middle of so many residential neighborhoods on the west end of town, and it met the federal and state requirements for a professional pyrotechnic display,” said Tim Ross, Director of Public Events for the City of Owensboro. “However, we have heard and understand the concerns from people with the Owensboro Humane Society and decided to relocate the display to a location farther away from their facility. There are very few locations within the city limits that meet the required safety guidelines, but we are glad that we were able to get another site and still have a great show in the west side of Owensboro.”
At 9:15pm on Friday, July 3, the fireworks show will be launched from seven other locations around Owensboro, including Centre Court, Owensboro Sportscenter/Moreland Park, Southern Little League, the former Owensboro Health hospital, the former GE plant, and the Ohio River in downtown Owensboro. Owensboro Country Club will also synchronize its display to coincide with the other shows.
Spectators can tune in to 92.5 FM WBKR to listen to the soundtrack to which the fireworks have been choreographed.
The 10-12 minute fireworks show will be shorter in duration than the normal riverfront show in order to accommodate the multiple locations throughout the City.
For the safety of the public and the pyrotechnic professionals, the secure fireworks launch sites will not be open to the public.
The parking areas, walking trails, and green space inside each park area will be closed during the fireworks show.
