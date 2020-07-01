Owensboro moving a fireworks display away from humane society

“In an effort to bring a celebration to as many people in our community as possible, we originally chose Thompson-Berry Park because it is right in the middle of so many residential neighborhoods on the west end of town, and it met the federal and state requirements for a professional pyrotechnic display,” said Tim Ross, Director of Public Events for the City of Owensboro. “However, we have heard and understand the concerns from people with the Owensboro Humane Society and decided to relocate the display to a location farther away from their facility. There are very few locations within the city limits that meet the required safety guidelines, but we are glad that we were able to get another site and still have a great show in the west side of Owensboro.”