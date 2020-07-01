Newburgh childcare facility temporarily closed due to possible COVID-19 exposure

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A person who either attends or works at Newburgh Child Development has tested positive for COVID-19, according to childcare officials.
The facility will be closed for the next 14 days because of the diagnosis.
Newburgh Child Development said Wednesday it’s sanitizing all toys and surfaces daily, as well as taking the temperatures of all staff and students at the beginning of each day. Meanwhile, childcare officials are encouraging hand washing and hand sanitizer is readily available.
The childcare facility will reopen on July 14.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.