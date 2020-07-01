New exhibit showcases pandemic inspired art

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Arts council of Southwestern Indiana is back open with a new display showcasing local artists.
More than 80 pieces are featured in the new "unsheltered" exhibit.
Staff members say it showcases how artists channeled the pandemic into art.
We caught up with one visitor who was there for the first time to see the new display.
“It shows a lot of local art, and that is really important. Local is very important because it really shows the creativity that can be just with in the community,” said Trey Meadows.
If you'd like to check out the exhibit, workers are asking visitors to wear masks.
ARTSWIN is also planning a summer concert series.
The next event is scheduled on July 17 and 18.
