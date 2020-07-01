Hot, humid and mainly dry through July 4th weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A weakening line of showers and storms will move from west to east through the Tri-State this afternoon and evening. Severe storms are not expected, but some additional flooding will be possible, mainly in southeast Illinois.
It looks like we will be completely dry by around 8 or 9 PM and will remain dry for the rest of the night. However, some patchy fog may develop late tonight and early Thursday morning as temperatures fall into the low 70s.
Thursday will be mainly sunny with a few scattered clouds. Temperatures will climb into the low 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like the mid 90s. A few stray showers may pop up during the afternoon, but most of us will probably stay dry.
Our weather will remain hot and humid through Independence Day weekend. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s with heat index values in the mid 90s each afternoon Friday through Sunday. An isolated pop-up shower can never be completely ruled out this time of year, but we will most likely stay dry throughout the holiday weekend. If we do see any rain, the best chance will be Sunday afternoon and evening.
The heat and humidity continue through the first half of next week, but we may see a few more clouds and a slightly better chance of isolated showers and storms. In general, it looks like fairly typical summertime weather for the next seven days.
