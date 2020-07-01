Hospice of Western Kentucky board member suspended for racially charged social media posts

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The CEO of Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky has been placed on suspension due to racially charged Facebook posts.
“We’re really good friends,” Pam Smith-Wright, the Owensboro City Commissioner and board member for Hospice of Western Kentucky said.
Smith-Wright says earlier this week she learned about Facebook posts shared by president and CEO of the organization, Belinda Blair.
“I wasn’t happy with it,” Smith-Wright said. “And by me being a person of color, and anyone who is a person of color, would not have been happy with that.”
According to board members, Blair shared a number of racially charged posts to her Facebook page. Three of these posts were shared with 14 News by Hospice board members.
“They were on her page,” Smith-Wright said. “She says that she posted one - one of them, and then she says that she was hacked, so therein lies the problem.”
Hospice officials say the CEO and president is suspended for the time being. They say they’re launching an investigation.
“I think they are doing some more investigating and then we will go from there,” Smith-Wright said.
Officials with the Owensboro Human Relations Commission say it’s important to look at whether or not Blair is correct in her representation of the organization.
“Obviously you are representing hospice,” Naheed Murtaza with the Owensboro Human Relations Commission said. “A lot of times we don’t realize that our positions affect not only where we work. but outside as well and what we do.”
“All of these families, whose relatives are at the end stages of their life, and we want to be sure that those people are taken care of with the utmost respect and courtesies that we could offer,” Smith-Wright said.
14 News reached out to Blair for comment but did not hear back. The posts have since been removed from her Facebook page.
